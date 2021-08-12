European equities flattish at the open today

Little change as risk tones are more muted

Eurostoxx flat

Germany DAX flat

France CAC 40 +0.1%



UK FTSE -0.1%

Spain IBEX flat This mirrors the tone in US futures for the most part, with Dow futures and S&P 500 futures also rather tepid and flattish so far on the day. Nasdaq futures are down 0.2% though, fitting with the theme throughout the week as tech stays slightly on the retreat.





10-year Treasury yields are keeping around 1.34% as the bond market also looks more tentative now following the US CPI data yesterday.





In FX, the dollar is keeping steady with little change for the most part. The aussie and kiwi are slightly lower though but nothing that stands out all too much for the moment.