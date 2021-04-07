European equities flattish to kick start the day
Little change in general as the mood remains more tepid
- Eurostoxx flat
- Germany DAX flat
- France CAC 40 flat
- UK FTSE +0.4%
- Spain IBEX +0.1%
UK stocks are leading the charge as a weaker pound is helping with sentiment. Elsewhere, European indices are little changed and mirroring the more tepid mood seen in US futures as we get things underway on the session.
That said, be mindful of the continued retreat in Treasury yields as that may yet reverberate to risk trades and the dollar later in the day.