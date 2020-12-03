European equities flattish to start the session

Little change observed at the open

Eurostoxx +0.1%

Germany DAX -0.1%

France CAC 40 flat

UK FTSE -0.1%

Spain IBEX -0.2%

Tepid tones observed to start the session, with S&P 500 futures also hovering around flat levels in the past few hours. Stimulus optimism drove equities higher late yesterday but that is slightly tempered with by the LA lockdown and record virus deaths in the US.





The market is still keeping more buoyed overall but may well be taking a much needed breather after the monumental gains since November trading.



