European equities open higher to start the day

A slight boost in the past hour from the China trade story

Eurostoxx +0.6%

Germany DAX +0.7%

France CAC 40 +0.8%

UK FTSE +0.6%

Spain IBEX +0.7%

This mirrors the slight nudge higher in US futures on the back of this headline on China reportedly planning to step up agricultural purchases from the US. E-minis are now up by 0.5% after the earlier boost that saw gains move up from 0.2% to 0.7%.





I would still argue that the market remains more tense as the story isn't quite a new development, but merely reinforcing the fact that the US and China are still going to keep their respective acts going with regards to the Phase One trade deal.





It's also quadruple witching day so there's that to consider with the market looking tepid for the time being and may likely stay that way going into US trading as such.



