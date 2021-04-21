European equities marked higher at the open

A bit of a pullback to the upside after yesterday's rout

Eurostoxx +0.5%

Germany DAX +0.3%

France CAC 40 +0.3%

UK FTSE +0.3%

Spain IBEX +0.6% It still doesn't take away from the selloff yesterday, which saw some indices suffer its worst daily showing for the year. The slight nudge higher also comes as US futures pare earlier declines to keep closer to flat levels now.





Major currencies are still little changed in general with little else going on in the market to start the session. 10-year Treasury yields are a touch higher at 1.57% but nothing that really stands out all too much for the time being.