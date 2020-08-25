European equities higher to start the session

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

More positive tones at the open today

  • Eurostoxx +1.0%
  • Germany DAX +1.0%
  • France CAC 40 +0.9%
  • UK FTSE +0.8%
  • Spain IBEX +0.8%
It is risk-on as we get the session underway, with equities looking buoyed following the more positive vibes from US-China trade talks earlier today. I mean, did we expect anything else considering what is at stake for both sides?

Of note, the Stoxx 600 index is attempting another breach of its 200-day moving average:


In any case, the positive undertones is helping to see US futures up by ~0.6% and Treasury yields are also sitting higher on the day. 10-year yields are up 2 bps to 0.674%.
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose