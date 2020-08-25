European equities higher to start the session

More positive tones at the open today

Eurostoxx +1.0%

Germany DAX +1.0%

France CAC 40 +0.9%

UK FTSE +0.8%

Spain IBEX +0.8%

It is risk-on as we get the session underway, with equities looking buoyed following the more positive vibes from US-China trade talks earlier today. I mean, did we expect anything else considering what is at stake for both sides?





Of note, the Stoxx 600 index is attempting another breach of its 200-day moving average:









In any case, the positive undertones is helping to see US futures up by ~0.6% and Treasury yields are also sitting higher on the day. 10-year yields are up 2 bps to 0.674%.



