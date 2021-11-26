European equities hit hard at the open on new COVID-19 variant fears

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

A bloodbath at the open

  • Eurostoxx -2.4%
  • Germany DAX -3.4%
  • France CAC 40 -3.8%
  • UK FTSE -2.2%
  • Spain IBEX -3.2%
Of note, the oil and gas sector is down over 4% and the banking index is down by close to 5%, with travel and leisure the worst hit sector - falling by nearly 6% to a fresh 10-month low as we get things underway.

In the latest developments on the virus, Germany is the latest to declare South Africa as "a country with a COVID-19 variant of concern" while the new variant is said to have already made its way to Israel - first case being identified there by the health ministry.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose