European equities in a mixed mood to start the day

Investors scratching their heads on what to make do of the ECB stimulus

Stoxx 600 -0.6%

Germany DAX -0.6%

France CAC 40 +0.4%

UK FTSE +0.1%

Italy FTSE MIB +3.0%

On the one hand, Italy seems to be responding well but that is mainly because of BTPs surging and bank stocks are heavily weighted in the FTSE MIB. But elsewhere, the mood is more mixed as we are seeing stocks fluctuate between flat levels and losses and gains.





Update: The DAX has already seen a swing from 0.7% gains at the open to 0.6% losses and is now back up by 0.5%.



