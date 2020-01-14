European equities in a tepid mood to start the day

European stocks aren't really feeling it to kick start the morning

  • Eurostoxx -0.1%
  • Germany DAX -0.4%
  • France CAC 40 -0.2%
  • UK FTSE flat
  • Spain IBEX -0.1%
Equities are turning a little lower with US futures also being dragged down to the lows for the day, ~0.2% softer to start the European morning. There aren't any major headlines impacting the risk mood but again, just be mindful of profit-taking activity this week.

USD/JPY has also turned flat now to sit at 109.95 as bond yields also ease a little.

