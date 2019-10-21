European equities in wait-and-see mode to start the week

Stocks not all too enthusiastic to kick start the new trading week

Eurostoxx +0.1%

Germany DAX +0.3%

France CAC 40 -0.1%

UK FTSE flat

Italy FTSE MIB +0.1%

US futures are also up by just 0.1% and that reflects the early morning flow in European trading today. Risk trades are still in search for some form of solid impetus to drive sentiment but so far there aren't many leads to go on.





Bond yields are working their way a little higher though as the session begins, possibly due to this ECB piece over the weekend - which suggested that another rate cut later in the year is seen as unlikely to happen.



