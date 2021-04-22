European equities keep a little higher at the open

Slightly more positive tones to start the session

Eurostoxx +0.4%

Germany DAX +0.3%

France CAC 40 +0.3%

UK FTSE +0.1%



Spain IBEX +0.3%

The market is keeping calmer with European indices still clawing back the deep losses sustained on Tuesday. US futures are keeping flat across the board so that doesn't offer traders much to work with as we get things underway.





That said, FX is a little more active with the dollar mildly pressured while 10-year Treasury yields are seen down 1 bps to 1.545% currently.



