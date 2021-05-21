European equities keep a little higher to start the day

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Not a whole lot of movement though

  • Eurostoxx +0.2%
  • Germany DAX +0.3%
  • France CAC 40 +0.3%
  • UK FTSE flat
  • Spain IBEX flat
This mirrors the mildly positive tone in US futures, which are up 0.2% currently. The market is keeping steadier in general as risk tones are also keeping calmer for now.

In FX, the dollar is holding a slight advance against commodity currencies with AUD/USD down 0.4% to 0.7745 after failing to breach its key hourly moving averages.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose