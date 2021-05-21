European equities keep a little higher to start the day
Not a whole lot of movement though
- Eurostoxx +0.2%
- Germany DAX +0.3%
- France CAC 40 +0.3%
- UK FTSE flat
- Spain IBEX flat
This mirrors the mildly positive tone in US futures, which are up 0.2% currently. The market is keeping steadier in general as risk tones are also keeping calmer for now.
In FX, the dollar is holding a slight advance against commodity currencies with AUD/USD down 0.4% to 0.7745 after failing to breach its key hourly moving averages.