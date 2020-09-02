European equities keep firmer at the open

Stocks in a more positive mood to start the session

  • Eurostoxx +0.3%
  • Germany DAX +0.8%
  • France CAC 40 +0.5%
  • UK FTSE +0.5%
  • Spain IBEX +0.4%
This mirrors the mood seen in US futures as well, with S&P 500 futures up 0.4% and Nasdaq futures up by 0.7% as we get things underway. The gains here are also following up on the record closes in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq yesterday once again.

In the major currencies space, the dollar is a little higher as it tries to build on the pullback from yesterday. EUR/USD is at session lows at 1.1885, testing key near-term levels.
