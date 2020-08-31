European equities keep firmer to start the session

Equities are keeping more optimistic on the day

Eurostoxx +0.5%

Germany DAX +0.7%

France CAC 40 +0.6%

Spain IBEX +0.6%

Elsewhere, US futures are up by 0.3% to 0.4% and that is helping to maintain a calmer mood as we get the new week underway.





In the major currencies space, the yen is keeping weaker with USD/JPY near 105.80. The key near-term level to watch for the pair will be the 200-hour moving average @ 105.95. Keep below that and sellers stay in control for now.



