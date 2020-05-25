European equities keep higher at the open

A more positive start to the day

Eurostoxx +0.8%

Germany DAX +1.0%

France CAC 40 +0.8%

Spain IBEX +1.0%

Despite the more positive risk tones, it isn't quite translating to much in the currencies market as we observe thinner liquidity conditions today. Again, just be reminded that London and New York are closed so it may be tough to read into the moves over the next few sessions.





USD/JPY is keeping steady at 107.68 while the dollar is holding slightly higher against the euro and aussie, though not by much. AUD/USD is down 0.2% to 0.6524 currently.



