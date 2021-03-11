European equities keep higher at the open

Risk keeps more upbeat to start the session

Eurostoxx +0.3%

Germany DAX +0.1%

France CAC 40 +0.2%

UK FTSE +0.3%

Spain IBEX +0.5%

A modestly firmer tone in Europe, building further from the gains seen this week. The DAX continues to gradually push to record levels as overall risk sentiment stays more upbeat as bond yields are seen calmer since Monday trading.





Elsewhere, S&P 500 futures are up 0.7% while Nasdaq futures are up 1.4% on the day.





Meanwhile, the dollar is keeping firmer against the yen but trails slightly across the board with the antipodeans leading the charge as we get things underway in Europe.



