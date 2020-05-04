European equities keep lower to start the day

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Softer tones observed at the cash market open

  • Eurostoxx -2.6%
  • Germany DAX -2.8%
  • France CAC 40 -3.0%
  • UK FTSE -0.5%
  • Spain IBEX -2.7%
Just be reminded that besides the UK FTSE, other European indices were closed on Friday in observance of Labour Day. Hence, there is some element of catch-up play here after having seen US stocks fall by nearly 3% at the end of last week.

Risk sentiment is still on the defensive as we start the session but US futures have recovered some ground. S&P 500 futures are now down by 0.5% to 2,808 after having been down as low as 2,775 in Asia Pacific trading earlier.

