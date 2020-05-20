European equities keep lower to start the day

Softer tones in Europe at the cash market open

Eurostoxx -0.4%

Germany DAX -0.3%

France CAC 40 -0.4%

UK FTSE -0.5%

Spain IBEX -0.3%

The unraveling of the Franco-German proposal from earlier this week could be a factor to consider in dampening the mood for European stocks in the session ahead, so just be mindful of that as we see the "frugals" come up with their own counter-proposal.





That said, there isn't much spillovers as we see US futures keep 0.4% higher still as the risk mood remains somewhat more mixed.





Major currencies are still sticking with sentiment from the latter though, as the dollar and yen remain mostly on the back foot to start the session.





Meanwhile, the pound is the notable laggard amid softer UK inflation data earlier stoking the flames of the BOE potentially looking down the path of negative rates.



