European equities keep lower to start the day

A softer start to session as the risk rally takes a breather

Eurostoxx -0.5%

Germany DAX -0.7%

France CAC 40 -0.6%

UK FTSE -0.4%

Spain IBEX -0.8%

US futures are also keeping lower, with E-minis down by about 0.4% as the European cash market opens. Despite Germany agreeing to further stimulus , the risk mood is a tad softer as we get things going on the day.





It will all now come down to hopes of the ECB delivering on their part with regards to its PEPP stimulus, otherwise this could be a troubling day for stocks after a solid week so far.



