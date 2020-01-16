European equities keep more steady at the open

Flattish tones observed to start the day

Eurostoxx +0.2%

Germany DAX +0.2%

France CAC 40 +0.1%

UK FTSE flat

Spain IBEX flat

There isn't much enthusiasm in markets so far today as investors continue to take in the US-China Phase One trade deal signing and details from yesterday. US futures are up by ~0.2% while bonds are also keeping more flat to begin the session.





As such, the overall risk mood remains more measured with USD/JPY still lingering just under the 110.00 handle - trading in a 13 pips range so far today.



