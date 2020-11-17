European equities keep more tepid at the open today

Little change for the most part as we get the session underway

Eurostoxx -0.1%

Germany DAX flat

France CAC 40 -0.1%

UK FTSE -0.3%

Spain IBEX -0.3% The risk mood is more tepid with US futures also seen a little on the softer side as we get things going in European morning trade.

S&P 500 futures are down 0.4% while Nasdaq futures are up 0.1% though just be mindful of some rebalancing flows on the Tesla inclusion in the S&P 500 from next month.





Besides that, the market is still doing some soul-searching after the vaccine optimism yesterday boosted risk trades. Major currencies are little changed in general with narrow ranges still playing out as the session begins.