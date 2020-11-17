European equities keep more tepid at the open today

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Little change for the most part as we get the session underway

  • Eurostoxx -0.1%
  • Germany DAX flat
  • France CAC 40 -0.1%
  • UK FTSE -0.3%
  • Spain IBEX -0.3%
The risk mood is more tepid with US futures also seen a little on the softer side as we get things going in European morning trade.

S&P 500 futures are down 0.4% while Nasdaq futures are up 0.1% though just be mindful of some rebalancing flows on the Tesla inclusion in the S&P 500 from next month.

Besides that, the market is still doing some soul-searching after the vaccine optimism yesterday boosted risk trades. Major currencies are little changed in general with narrow ranges still playing out as the session begins.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose