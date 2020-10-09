European equities keep steadier to start the day

Stocks are little changed in the opening half-hour in Europe

Eurostoxx +0.2%

Germany DAX +0.1%

France CAC 40 +0.4%

UK FTSE +0.3%

Spain IBEX +0.1%

But the slightly better mood in US futures is keeping things steadier to start the session at least. S&P 500 futures briefly dipped earlier but is still hanging on in there, keeping around ~0.4% gains currently on the day.





In the currencies space, the dollar is still seen a little softer across the board but ranges are still more narrow for the most part.



