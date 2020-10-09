European equities keep steadier to start the day

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Stocks are little changed in the opening half-hour in Europe

  • Eurostoxx +0.2%
  • Germany DAX +0.1%
  • France CAC 40 +0.4%
  • UK FTSE +0.3%
  • Spain IBEX +0.1%
But the slightly better mood in US futures is keeping things steadier to start the session at least. S&P 500 futures briefly dipped earlier but is still hanging on in there, keeping around ~0.4% gains currently on the day.

In the currencies space, the dollar is still seen a little softer across the board but ranges are still more narrow for the most part.

