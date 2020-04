Slightly softer tones to start the session

Eurostoxx -0.4%

Germany DAX -0.5%

France CAC 40 -0.4%

UK FTSE -0.4%

Spain IBEX -0.2%

This somewhat mirrors the softer tone seen in US futures, which are down by about 1% as we begin European morning trade. Currencies are keeping more tepid with the dollar continuing to hold steadier across the board, but movement remains relatively mild for now.