European equities keep steady to start the day

No major moves as we get the day going

Eurostoxx +0.1%

Germany DAX +0.2%

France CAC 40 +0.2%

UK FTSE +0.4%

Italy MIB +0.2%

In the currencies space, the franc has moved a little lower with USD/CHF at a session high of 0.9948 currently. But besides that bit-part move, there isn't much else happening as we look towards euro area data during the next hour.





ECB president Lagarde is also due to speak any time soon and word on the street is that she made a mention of "don't raise expectations" when asked about what to expect.



