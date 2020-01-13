European equities keep steady to start the day

The overall risk mood remains more steady and calm in the European morning

Eurostoxx +0.1%

Germany DAX +0.2%

France CAC 40 +0.1%

UK FTSE +0.3%

Spain IBEX +0.1%

UK stocks are benefiting a little bit more on the back of the pound softness so far this morning with cable flirting with a firmer break below the 1.3000 level currently.





Besides that, risk sentiment is keeping more steady to start the morning as investors continue to look forward to the US-China trade deal signing on 15 January. US futures are still up by ~0.3% and that is still keeping USD/JPY at 109.64 on the session.



