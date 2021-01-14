European equities kick start the day in mixed fashion

A mixed and tepid start to the session

Eurostoxx +0.1%

Germany DAX +0.2%

France CAC 40 flat

UK FTSE -0.1%

Spain IBEX -0.2%

The market is basically feeling a little stuck at the moment, as we await more Fedspeak later in the day before getting to Biden's fiscal package unveiling.





Looking at US futures, S&P 500 futures are up 0.1%, Nasdaq futures down 0.1%, and Dow futures are up 0.3% to get the session underway.





It is likely to be a quieter session in Europe today unless we hear more from Biden's proposal following the earlier report suggesting a $2 trillion spending on the way.



