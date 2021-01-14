European equities kick start the day in mixed fashion

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

A mixed and tepid start to the session

  • Eurostoxx +0.1%
  • Germany DAX +0.2%
  • France CAC 40 flat
  • UK FTSE -0.1%
  • Spain IBEX -0.2%
The market is basically feeling a little stuck at the moment, as we await more Fedspeak later in the day before getting to Biden's fiscal package unveiling.

Looking at US futures, S&P 500 futures are up 0.1%, Nasdaq futures down 0.1%, and Dow futures are up 0.3% to get the session underway.

It is likely to be a quieter session in Europe today unless we hear more from Biden's proposal following the earlier report suggesting a $2 trillion spending on the way.
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose