European equities kick start the day on a more positive footing
Record highs for the Stoxx 600 and France CAC 40 indices
- Eurostoxx +0.2%
- Germany DAX +0.1%
- France CAC 40 +0.3%
- UK FTSE -0.2%
- Spain IBEX flat
Is there anything that stocks can't handle these days? For all the hype on rate hikes and what not, let's not forget that central banks are still set to grow their balance sheets quite significantly in the next half-year or so.
US futures are also keeping higher with S&P 500 futures and Dow futures up 0.2% while Nasdaq futures are up 0.3% on the day so far.