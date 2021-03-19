European equities kick start the day on a softer note

Europe has some catching up to do

Eurostoxx -0.4%

Germany DAX -0.6%

France CAC 40 -0.4%

UK FTSE -0.9%

Spain IBEX -0.9% This comes after European indices closed higher yesterday, "missing out" on the late selloff in US equities. Hence, there is some catching up to do to the declines overnight.





That aside, the overall risk mood is keeping in a better spot than when it was in Asia Pacific trading. Treasury yields are keeping lower and that is helping to provide a slight lift in US futures, with S&P 500 futures up 0.3% and Nasdaq futures up 0.6%.