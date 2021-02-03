European equities kick start the day on firmer footing

Gains across the board in Europe on the more positive risk backdrop

  • Eurostoxx +0.8%
  • Germany DAX +0.8%
  • France CAC 40 +0.9%
  • UK FTSE +0.7%
  • Spain IBEX +1.2%
This mirrors the more positive tones since Asian trading with S&P 500 futures up 0.6% and Nasdaq futures up 0.8% on the session now.

Of note, Italy's FTSE MIB is gaining as much as 1.8% as former ECB president, Mario Draghi, is tapped to be the next prime minister of the country.

The return of Yellen and now maybe, Draghi. Who would've thought?

