European equities kick start the day on firmer footing
Gains across the board in Europe on the more positive risk backdrop
- Eurostoxx +0.8%
- Germany DAX +0.8%
- France CAC 40 +0.9%
- UK FTSE +0.7%
- Spain IBEX +1.2%
This mirrors the more positive tones since Asian trading with S&P 500 futures up 0.6% and Nasdaq futures up 0.8% on the session now.
Of note, Italy's FTSE MIB is gaining as much as 1.8% as former ECB president, Mario Draghi, is tapped to be the next prime minister of the country.
The return of Yellen and now maybe, Draghi. Who would've thought?