European equities kick start the day with gains

An optimistic start to the new week

Eurostoxx +0.6%

Germany DAX +1.1%

France CAC 40 +0.8%

UK FTSE +0.9%

Spain IBEX +0.4% European indices closed Friday with decent losses but are recovering well today after the turnaround in Wall Street late on at the end of last week and also as the risk mood is keeping more positive on the day so far.





S&P 500 futures are up 0.4%, Nasdaq futures up 0.3%, and Dow futures up 0.5%.





That is allowing for better risk sentiment to prevail as we get things going on the session.