European equities kick start the day with solid gains

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

A good start for stocks as the positive mood keeps up

  • Eurostoxx +3.2%
  • Germany DAX +6.0%
  • France CAC 40 +3.4%
  • UK FTSE +2.0%
  • Spain IBEX +3.5%
ForexLive
No big surprises here as the positive mood reverberates since Asia Pacific trading, as investors take kindly to the Fed announcement overnight. US futures are also holding just over 4% gains currently as we kick start the session.

In the currencies space, the dollar is still pressured across the board with USD/JPY at 110.57 currently while EUR/USD is sitting at 1.0838.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose