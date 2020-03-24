European equities kick start the day with solid gains

A good start for stocks as the positive mood keeps up

Eurostoxx +3.2%

Germany DAX +6.0%

France CAC 40 +3.4%

UK FTSE +2.0%

Spain IBEX +3.5%

No big surprises here as the positive mood reverberates since Asia Pacific trading, as investors take kindly to the Fed announcement overnight. US futures are also holding just over 4% gains currently as we kick start the session.





In the currencies space, the dollar is still pressured across the board with USD/JPY at 110.57 currently while EUR/USD is sitting at 1.0838.



