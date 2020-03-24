European equities kick start the day with solid gains
A good start for stocks as the positive mood keeps up
- Eurostoxx +3.2%
- Germany DAX +6.0%
- France CAC 40 +3.4%
- UK FTSE +2.0%
- Spain IBEX +3.5%
No big surprises here as the positive mood reverberates since Asia Pacific trading, as investors take kindly to the Fed announcement overnight. US futures are also holding just over 4% gains currently as we kick start the session.
In the currencies space, the dollar is still pressured across the board with USD/JPY at 110.57 currently while EUR/USD is sitting at 1.0838.