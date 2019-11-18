European equities kick start the week on steady footing

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Little change observed in European stocks to start the morning

  • Eurostoxx flat
  • Germany DAX +0.1%
  • France CAC 40 flat
  • UK FTSE +0.1%
  • Italy MIB flat
ForexLive
This comes despite a little bit of a surge higher in US futures, owing to a reported large order coming through - around $1.5 billion - in the past hour. In turn, that is also keeping bond yields a little more upbeat at the moment with US 10-year yields up 1.2 bps to 1.844%.

Markets are keeping a steadier footing as we begin European trading and that is keeping risk assets a little more buoyed with USD/JPY close to 109.00 and gold down by 0.5%.

