European equities little changed at the open
The risk mood keeps more tepid to start the session
- Eurostoxx +0.1%
- Germany DAX +0.2%
- France CAC 40 +0.2%
- UK FTSE flat
- Spain IBEX flat
With bonds also keeping on a knife's edge, the risk rally in February is taking a bit of a breather in recent days. S&P 500 futures are seen down 0.1% currently.
In the major currencies space though, the dollar looks to be in a bit of a pickle as EUR/USD climbs back above 1.2100 and looks to break key near-term levels. GBP/USD is also at session highs of 1.3988 and is nearing the key psychological level at 1.4000.