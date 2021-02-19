European equities little changed at the open

The risk mood keeps more tepid to start the session

Eurostoxx +0.1%

Germany DAX +0.2%

France CAC 40 +0.2%

UK FTSE flat

Spain IBEX flat

With bonds also keeping on a knife's edge, the risk rally in February is taking a bit of a breather in recent days. S&P 500 futures are seen down 0.1% currently.





In the major currencies space though, the dollar looks to be in a bit of a pickle as EUR/USD climbs back above 1.2100 and looks to break key near-term levels . GBP/USD is also at session highs of 1.3988 and is nearing the key psychological level at 1.4000.



