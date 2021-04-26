European equities little changed at the open

Tepid tones as we get the session underway

Eurostoxx +0.1%

Germany DAX flat

France CAC 40 flat

UK FTSE -0.1%

Spain IBEX +0.1% The market is treading with caution to start the session as risk sentiment may be exploring some room for trepidation with plenty of event risks still to come later this week.





The dollar is still mildly weaker across the board with GBP/USD rising to a high of 1.3927 as buyers push past the 100-hour moving average @ 1.3908 currently.