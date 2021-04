Eurostoxx -0.1%

Germany DAX -0.1%

France CAC 40 flat

UK FTSE +0.1%

Spain IBEX -0.2%

Not a whole lot going on as the market remains more tepid with a lack of catalysts for the time being. US futures are seen up 0.1% as we continue to wait on key event risks still to follow later in the week, with the FOMC meeting to come tomorrow.