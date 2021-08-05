European equities little changed at the open

Tepid tones as we get things underway on the session

  • Eurostoxx flat
  • Germany DAX flat
  • France CAC 40 +0.1%
  • UK FTSE -0.2%
  • Spain IBEX -0.2%
Risk appetite is not showing much poise with US futures also turning flat on the day now as we start European morning trade. It looks like we're settling into a bit of a typical pre-NFP lull with major currencies also not much changed.

GBP/USD did move off a low of 1.3875 to 1.3910 now in a bit of a quick push higher but there is the 100-day moving average @ 1.3918 limiting gains so far this week.

