European equities little changed at the open

Tepid tones as we get things underway on the session

Eurostoxx flat

Germany DAX flat

France CAC 40 +0.1%

UK FTSE -0.2%

Spain IBEX -0.2% Risk appetite is not showing much poise with US futures also turning flat on the day now as we start European morning trade. It looks like we're settling into a bit of a typical pre-NFP lull with major currencies also not much changed.





GBP/USD did move off a low of 1.3875 to 1.3910 now in a bit of a quick push higher but there is the 100-day moving average @ 1.3918 limiting gains so far this week.