European equities little changed at the open

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Tepid tones in Europe to kick start the day

  • Eurostoxx -0.1%
  • Germany DAX -0.1%
  • France CAC 40 -0.1%
  • UK FTSE flat
  • Spain IBEX -0.1%
Despite the lack of drive among European indices, US futures are sitting higher with S&P 500 futures and Dow futures both up 0.3% while Nasdaq futures are up 0.4%.

That hints at a more positive risk mood on the balance of things, as we get things underway on the session and as we count down to Powell's speech later in the day.

