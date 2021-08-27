European equities little changed at the open
Tepid tones in Europe to kick start the day
- Eurostoxx -0.1%
- Germany DAX -0.1%
- France CAC 40 -0.1%
- UK FTSE flat
- Spain IBEX -0.1%
Despite the lack of drive among European indices, US futures are sitting higher with S&P 500 futures and Dow futures both up 0.3% while Nasdaq futures are up 0.4%.
That hints at a more positive risk mood on the balance of things, as we get things underway on the session and as we count down to Powell's speech later in the day.