European equities little changed at the open

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

A more tentative mood to start the day

  • Eurostoxx flat
  • Germany DAX -0.1%
  • France CAC 40 flat
  • UK FTSE -0.1%
  • Spain IBEX +0.1%
This comes after a solid start to November trading last week, with France's CAC 40 exceeding 7,000 and Germany's DAX holding a push above the 16,000 mark.

For now, the overall risk mood is more tepid as tech stocks are proving to be a drag after Elon Musk's shenanigans over the weekend.

S&P 500 futures are down 0.2%, Nasdaq futures down 0.4%, and Dow futures down 0.1%.

