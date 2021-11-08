European equities little changed at the open

A more tentative mood to start the day

Eurostoxx flat

Germany DAX -0.1%

France CAC 40 flat

UK FTSE -0.1%

Spain IBEX +0.1% This comes after a solid start to November trading last week, with France's CAC 40 exceeding 7,000 and Germany's DAX holding a push above the 16,000 mark.





For now, the overall risk mood is more tepid as tech stocks are proving to be a drag after Elon Musk's shenanigans over the weekend.





S&P 500 futures are down 0.2%, Nasdaq futures down 0.4%, and Dow futures down 0.1%.