European equities little changed to kick start the day

A slow start to proceedings today

Eurostoxx +0.1%

Germany DAX -0.1%

France CAC 40 flat

UK FTSE -0.2%

Spain IBEX +0.1% Nota whole lot is going on as US futures are also flattish with the market seemingly getting a bit of a taste of the summer lull today.





In FX, the pound nudged a little higher on Haldane's remarks earlier but it isn't anything too new as he was the sole dissenter in May. GBP/USD is only up 0.1% at 1.4172 currently while other major pairs are looking very lethargic to start the session.