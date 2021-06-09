European equities little changed to kick start the day

A slow start to proceedings today

  • Eurostoxx +0.1%
  • Germany DAX -0.1%
  • France CAC 40 flat
  • UK FTSE -0.2%
  • Spain IBEX +0.1%
Nota whole lot is going on as US futures are also flattish with the market seemingly getting a bit of a taste of the summer lull today.

In FX, the pound nudged a little higher on Haldane's remarks earlier but it isn't anything too new as he was the sole dissenter in May. GBP/USD is only up 0.1% at 1.4172 currently while other major pairs are looking very lethargic to start the session.

