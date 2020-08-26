European equities little changed to start the day

Tepid tones as the cash market gets going on the session

Eurostoxx flat

Germany DAX +0.1%

France CAC 40 -0.1%

UK FTSE -0.1%

Spain IBEX -0.2%

Stocks are taking a slight breather as we get things underway, with US futures seen down by 0.1% but generally little changed throughout the day so far.





The market feels like it is gearing up for the Jackson Hole symposium at this stage, so that is leaving little to be desired in European morning trade today.





Major currencies are also mostly little changed, with the euro slightly on the back foot but nothing too significant with EUR/USD keeping just above 1.1800 still.



