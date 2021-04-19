European equities little changed to start the day
DAX builds on Friday's gains to keep higher
- Eurostoxx +0.1%
- Germany DAX +0.2%
- France CAC 40 +0.1%
- UK FTSE flat
- Spain IBEX +0.1%
The DAX is testing waters around 15,500 after the jump on Friday with most other indices keeping little changed overall. US futures are reflecting more tepid tones with S&P 500 futures down 0.2%, Dow futures down 0.3%, Nasdaq futures flat.
It may be a bit of a mixed and sloppy start to the new week as the market awaits fresh catalysts following last week's surge higher in equities. The Goldilocks theme is still something to be mindful about in the bigger picture of things.