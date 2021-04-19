European equities little changed to start the day

Eurostoxx +0.1%

Germany DAX +0.2%

France CAC 40 +0.1%

UK FTSE flat

Spain IBEX +0.1%

The DAX is testing waters around 15,500 after the jump on Friday with most other indices keeping little changed overall. US futures are reflecting more tepid tones with S&P 500 futures down 0.2%, Dow futures down 0.3%, Nasdaq futures flat.