Eurostoxx flat

Germany DAX +0.1%

France CAC 40 +0.1%

UK FTSE +0.1%

Spain IBEX +0.1%

US futures are holding at flat levels so there isn't much to really work with to start the session. The dollar is keeping steadier after some push and pull yesterday, but it looks like the market is still awaiting a catalyst of sorts for a move with firmer conviction.