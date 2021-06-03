European equities little changed to start the day

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Risk sentiment remains tepid to start the session

  • Eurostoxx flat
  • Germany DAX -0.1%
  • France CAC 40 -0.1%
  • UK FTSE -0.1%
  • Spain IBEX flat
This mirrors the mood in US futures as well, which are down 0.1% for now as the mood in equities remains rather middling and tepid for the most part.

The dollar is keeping a slight advance across the board but it is similar to what we saw yesterday before a bit of turnaround late on.

The market appears rather preoccupied in anticipation of tomorrow's US jobs report and we may not get any firm directional moves until then perhaps.
