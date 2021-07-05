European equities little changed to start the day

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Not a whole lot going on to start the session

  • Eurostoxx flat
  • Germany DAX -0.1%
  • France CAC 40 flat
  • UK FTSE +0.2%
  • Spain IBEX -0.2%
With US on holiday today, there might be little appetite for risk trades to really go chasing. European equities are trading near the highs for the year but keep in mind that the mood in the weeks ahead may be a bit less enthused due to the summer time.

That said, as mentioned before, there is still a good argument for European indices to outperform given the improving macroeconomic backdrop as well as from a valuation standpoint - as opposed to the already frothy levels seen in US stocks.
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose