European equities little changed to start the day

The risk mood keeps more tentative for now

Eurostoxx +0.1%

Germany DAX -0.1%

France CAC 40 +0.1%

UK FTSE flat

Spain IBEX flat

Italy FTSE MIB +0.1% The market continues to reflect more tepid risk appetite for the time being, with US futures also not indicative of much to start European morning trade. S&P 500 futures and Dow futures are down about 0.1% while Nasdaq futures are flat.





Elsewhere, 10-year Treasury yields are also little changed at 1.314% so that isn't giving traders much to work with as we get the session underway.