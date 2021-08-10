European equities little changed to start the day

The risk mood keeps more tentative for now

  • Eurostoxx +0.1%
  • Germany DAX -0.1%
  • France CAC 40 +0.1%
  • UK FTSE flat
  • Spain IBEX flat
  • Italy FTSE MIB +0.1%
The market continues to reflect more tepid risk appetite for the time being, with US futures also not indicative of much to start European morning trade. S&P 500 futures and Dow futures are down about 0.1% while Nasdaq futures are flat.

Elsewhere, 10-year Treasury yields are also little changed at 1.314% so that isn't giving traders much to work with as we get the session underway.

