European equities little changed to start the day
The risk mood keeps more tentative for now
- Eurostoxx +0.1%
- Germany DAX -0.1%
- France CAC 40 +0.1%
- UK FTSE flat
- Spain IBEX flat
- Italy FTSE MIB +0.1%
The market continues to reflect more tepid risk appetite for the time being, with US futures also not indicative of much to start European morning trade. S&P 500 futures and Dow futures are down about 0.1% while Nasdaq futures are flat.
Elsewhere, 10-year Treasury yields are also little changed at 1.314% so that isn't giving traders much to work with as we get the session underway.