European equities little changed to start the day
Risk tones keep muted to start the session
This sticks with the mood observed in US futures, which are also trading flattish at the moment as we get into European morning trade.
- Eurostoxx flat
- Germany DAX +0.1%
- France CAC 40 +0.1%
- UK FTSE +0.2%
- Spain IBEX flat
- Italy FTSE MIB flat
There isn't a whole lot going on, though 10-year Treasury yields are down slightly to 1.337% as the push and pull continues after the US CPI report on Wednesday.
FX is little changed as there isn't much appetite but USD/JPY is a little lower from 110.40 to 110.26 as lower yields weigh a little for now. The 110.00 level still offers a key near-term support so that is one to be mindful about in case.