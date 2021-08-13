European equities little changed to start the day

Risk tones keep muted to start the session

Eurostoxx flat

Germany DAX +0.1%

France CAC 40 +0.1%

UK FTSE +0.2%

Spain IBEX flat

Italy FTSE MIB flat





There isn't a whole lot going on, though 10-year Treasury yields are down slightly to 1.337% as the push and pull continues after the US CPI report on Wednesday.





FX is little changed as there isn't much appetite but USD/JPY is a little lower from 110.40 to 110.26 as lower yields weigh a little for now. The 110.00 level still offers a key near-term support so that is one to be mindful about in case.



