European equities little changed to start the day

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Risk tones keep muted to start the session

  • Eurostoxx flat
  • Germany DAX +0.1%
  • France CAC 40 +0.1%
  • UK FTSE +0.2%
  • Spain IBEX flat
  • Italy FTSE MIB flat
This sticks with the mood observed in US futures, which are also trading flattish at the moment as we get into European morning trade.

There isn't a whole lot going on, though 10-year Treasury yields are down slightly to 1.337% as the push and pull continues after the US CPI report on Wednesday.

FX is little changed as there isn't much appetite but USD/JPY is a little lower from 110.40 to 110.26 as lower yields weigh a little for now. The 110.00 level still offers a key near-term support so that is one to be mindful about in case.

