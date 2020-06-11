European equities much softer at the open today

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The softer risk tones continue to prevail

  • Eurostoxx -1.9%
  • Germany DAX -2.5%
  • France CAC 40 -2.1%
  • UK FTSE -2.3%
  • Spain IBEX -2.8%
Those are decent-sized losses but comes on the back of a super-sized rally over the past two to three weeks in the equities space. US futures are also holding lower by about 1.4% to 1.7% currently and that is keeping the dollar firmer across the board on the session.

Notably, AUD/USD is down by a little over 1% to 0.6920 while GBP/USD is back under 1.2700 to 1.2660-70 levels at the moment.
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose