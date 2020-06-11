European equities much softer at the open today

The softer risk tones continue to prevail

Eurostoxx -1.9%

Germany DAX -2.5%

France CAC 40 -2.1%

UK FTSE -2.3%

Spain IBEX -2.8%

Those are decent-sized losses but comes on the back of a super-sized rally over the past two to three weeks in the equities space. US futures are also holding lower by about 1.4% to 1.7% currently and that is keeping the dollar firmer across the board on the session.





Notably, AUD/USD is down by a little over 1% to 0.6920 while GBP/USD is back under 1.2700 to 1.2660-70 levels at the moment.



