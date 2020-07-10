European equities lower to kick start the day

A softer start to the session as the risk mood keeps more defensive

Eurostoxx -0.4%

Germany DAX -0.5%

France CAC 40 -0.6%

UK FTSE -0.6%

Spain IBEX -0.5%

This follows the softer mood in Asia trading, with Chinese equities snapping eight consecutive days of gains to wrap up the week. Elsewhere, US futures are also keeping lower by around 0.9% and that is putting further pressure on the risk mood currently.





The dollar and yen are the two main beneficiaries still, with EUR/USD slipping to a session low of 1.1255 while AUD/USD is seen at 0.6925 as we get things underway.



