European equities lower to kick start the day

A softer tone as the session gets underway

Eurostoxx -0.3%

Germany DAX -0.9%

France CAC 40 -0.4%

UK FTSE -0.8%

Spain IBEX -0.6% The softer tones carry over from Asia, where the Hang Seng is still down 1.8% going into the final hour of trading while the Shanghai Composite closes down 0.4%. The positive from that is both indices are well off the lows seen earlier in the day.





That said, the overall remains very much on the defensive with US futures still trailing as tech leads the downside charge. This follows Amazon's disappointing earnings report, putting a drag on sentiment in general.





Nasdaq futures are down 1.3%, S&P 500 futures down 0.8%, and Dow futures down 0.4%.