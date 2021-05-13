European equities marked lower to start the day

The decent showing yesterday starts to fall apart

Eurostoxx -0.7%

Germany DAX -1.4%

France CAC 40 -1.1%

UK FTSE -1.1%

Spain IBEX -0.9% European indices showed some resilience yesterday to close a little higher for the most part but are seen tumbling to start the session, in what looks to be a bit of a catchup to the sour mood in US equities yesterday.





US futures are also looking more tepid at the moment as they trim their earlier advance to keep near flat levels currently to start the session.